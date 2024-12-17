2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 16 games

Sunday Games

New York Giants @ Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM

You just have to feel for New York Giants fans. This franchise is in the worst possible situation, and even though they may pick first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, it may not mean that one of the top QBs in Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward ends up being the guy for them. This QB class it not projected to be very good, so the Giants may just have to hope that one of them can figure it out.

This all went downhill as soon as the Giants paid Daniel Jones on that four-year, $160 million deal. It was a huge mistake at the time and is still a huge mistake now. What were they thinking? Until they get the QB position right, the Giants will be irrelevant. We've seen names like Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, and Tim Boyle take snaps for this team under center. It's truly horrific.

On the other sideline, the Atlanta Falcons may actually have one extra QB if you think about it. The team signed Kirk Cousins in free agency and then took Michael Penix Jr in the 2024 NFL Draft at pick eight. Them taking Penix may have saved their rear ends, as Kirk Cousins has not looked good over the last month. I am typing this right before the Falcons play on Monday Night Football, so Kirk Cousins could rebound against a bad Las Vegas Raiders team, but he may not.

Even with the Falcons dealing with some iffy QB play, they are the better team from top to bottom. It would be a huge upset if they managed to lose this game, and they are still very much in the mix in the NFC South. This losing streak that they are on does not keep them out of the postseason at all. I would take the Falcons in this game, and I am not sure that is controversial or anything. The better team does win most weeks.

Prediction: Falcons win 24-14

Let's continue picking and predicting our Week 16 games. An AFC East battle is up next!