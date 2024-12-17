2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 16 games

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM

The Buffalo Bills are coming off of a huge win in Detroit against the Lions in Week 15. Heck, that may have been one of the more impressive wins we'll see by any team this season. Buffalo was able to maintain a lead for the entire game and just did not let the Lions truly get back into it. For Detroit, they are dealing with a ton of injuries, and their quest to make the Super Bowl may actually be over. The team is severely banged up.

Now back to Buffalo for a second - this team is now 11-3 on the season and are still two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC playoff standings. Being that Buffalo did beat KC earlier this year, all the teams would have to do is to finish with the same record. In that case, the Bills would earn the top seed, or the better seed over KC. The Bills do not control their own destiny for that top seed in the AFC, so they are going to play desperately in this one.

The New England Patriots and Drake Maye come to town, and the Patriots are in a clear spot right now. The team took Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and most of us knew that this team was not going to be very good in 2024. Well, guess what? They aren't very good!

Unless some wild upset happens, the Patriots aren't going to win this game. I do believe that they have something there with Drake Maye, so Pats fans should at least take some comfort in knowing that they may have a QB on their hands for the next 12 years, but this is not a game that the Pats are ready to win at the moment. Buffalo wins comfortably.

Prediction: Bills win 38-13