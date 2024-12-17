2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 16 games

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM

Now this game could be quite interesting if you ask me. The Detroit Lions are coming off of a pretty awful loss against the Buffalo Bills, and it's been their defense that has not only let up a bit, but has also been snake-bitten by injuries this year. The Lions defense is a shell of themselves from Week 1, and in the NFL, injuries do not care what team they impact. It's a part of the game, and it is a bit unfortunate, but here we are.

Detroit is still 12-2 on the season, so they do have a ton of cushion and are in the playoffs. They could lose their final three games and it would not change them being in the playoffs. Anyway, the Lions defense has gotten to a point where this could be a bad unit, simply because of all the injuries they have dealt with. We'll have to see if the Jared Goff-led offense can pick up the pace a bit down the stretch.

The Chicago Bears come into this game amidst a ton of dysfunction with their team this year. A ton of late-game collapses has this team having fired former head coach Matt Eberflus, and when you look at the amount of talent that this team has, there is no reason they should have the record that they do.

Well, this game is in Chicago, and being that the Bears should have at least tied the game when the two teams last met on Thanksgiving, I am actually going to pick the Bears to win this one. Chicago isn't an awful team, and I kind of like the Bears to hold it down at home. They still have a lot to play for with rookie QB Caleb Williams, and with this being a divisional matchup, it'll still be quite close in my opinion.

Bears win this one!

Prediction: Bears win 23-21