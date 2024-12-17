2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 16 games

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM

The Indianapolis Colts had a chance to notch a huge win in Denver against the Broncos, and for a while there, it looked very encouraging for the Colts, but too many self-inflicted wounds left the door open for the Broncos to take advantage and win the game. That loss was huge for the Colts, and they're now in an even more of an uphill climb to make the postseason, but this team is not a playoff team.

They just aren't good enough to make the playoffs; QB Anthony Richardson is just bad at playing QB in the NFL, and I have no idea how he still has people defending him. He's horrific, truly. Anyway, the Colts do tend to stay in games for the most part, and the Tennessee Titans are no good to begin with, so this could go the Colts way.

But Indy being 6-8 coming into this game is not what they wanted.

The Tennessee Titans are even worse and could be staring down yet another QB decision coming in the 2025 NFL Offseason. The only issue with that is the 2025 NFL Draft does not appear to have a very good QB class, so this could be a huge disaster for the Titans.

I just do not see a ton of appeal with this team; it's two bad teams with bad quarterbacks. That's really what this game is all about, and it may come down to who makes the least mistakes, and surprisingly, I like the Indianapolis Colts to make the least mistakes at home.

The Broncos winning on Thursday Night Football would clinch them a playoff spot, so there would be one less spot for the Colts to potentially play for. They would still have a chance at the postseason, but their odds are quite low. The Colts should still win this game.

Prediction: Colts win 24-21