2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 16 games

Los Angeles Rams @ New York Jets, 1:00 PM

The Los Angeles Rams are coming, folks. This team started the 2024 NFL Season with a 1-4 record, but they were also decimated by injuries, and it had nothing to do with their talent or coaching. Well, the Rams are lot healthier now and are also 8-6 on the season. With the Seattle Seahawks losing in Week 15, the Rams are now in first place in the NFC West and would get to host a playoff game.

The one team I would not want to face in the playoffs would be a team quarterbacked by Matthew Stafford and coached by Sean McVay. LA has gone 7-2 over their last nine games since beginning the year 1-4, so you know this team is doing this legitimately. The Rams are facing off against the New York Jets here in Week 16, and this game actually doesn't mean a whole lot for either team.

If the Rams were to lose this game and not even play their starters, they could still win their final two games and win the NFC West. Their final two games are divisional matchups, and now that they have a better record than the Cardinals and have already beaten the Seattle Seahawks once this year, LA is in a great spot.

It would not shock me if the Rams tried to get out to an early lead and perhaps pulled some of their starters in this one to prep for Weeks 17 and 18.

The New York Jets have had virtually nothing go right for them in the 2024 NFL Season, and they could be headed toward a rebuild, but Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are still on that sideline, and I actually want to get a bit frisky with this prediction. Let's predict the New York Jets to hold it down at home and upset the LA Rams in a low-scoring game.

Prediction: Jets win 23-20