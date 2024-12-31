2024 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Week 18 action

Sunday, January 5th, 1:00 PM - Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons could win the NFC South with a win in Week 18 over the Carolina Panthers and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss, so this team still has a ton to play for. However, there is no way for the Falcons to earn a Wild Card seed even if they win. All of the Wild Card teams will have to have double-digit wins, so it's either a division title or nothing, which kind of stinks.

Anyway, the frisky Carolina Panthers come to town, a team that has seen second-year QB Bryce Young play notably well in recent weeks. He's played well enough for the Panthers to not have to take a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft. Carolina struggles on defense, though, so for rookie QB Michael Penix Jr., this could be a great game for him.

The Falcons gave the Washington Commanders a run for their money in Week 17, so this team isn't some bottom-feeder with a rookie QB. They've got a good bit of a talent on both sides of the ball, and I would feel comfortable picking the Falcons here.

Prediction: Falcons win 29-20

Sunday, January 5th, 1:00 PM - Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Commanders cannot win the NFC East, so they will have to settle for a Wild Card seed. However, they still are in the mix for the sixth or seventh Wild Card seed. They are currently in the sixth spot, and the fifth spot either goes to the Detroit Lions or Minnesota Vikings, two teams that have already eclipsed Washington's max win total in 2023.

The Commanders are in Dallas to face the Cowboys, a team that lost Dak Prescott a while back to a pretty nasty hamstring injury. Washington is the better team period, and I really do not think they are going to endure a late-season upset. Dallas' season has been over for weeks now, so this is a game where Washington takes care of business and earns their 12th win of their insane 2024 season.

Prediction: Washington wins 24-17