2024 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Week 18 action

Sunday, January 5th, 1:00 PM - Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

Poor Chicago Bears. This team began the year 4-2 and have not won a game since. They fired former head coach Matt Eberflus after a horrible blunder to end their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions, but if nothing else, Caleb Williams does look legit, and I am personally sick and tired of Bears' fans trying to act like the franchise did Justin Fields dirty.

Justin Fields could not do what Williams has done through the air this year, and they would take Williams over Fields every single time. The Bears are at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers, a team that cannot win the NFC North but is still playing for either the sixth or seventh Wild Card seed in the NFC.

The Packers are the better team from top to bottom and should have no problem dispatching the Bears at home. However, it's clear that the Packers are tier or two below the top dogs in the NFC in the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

This is going to be a huge Packers' victory, and it will send the Bears to the end of the season with 11 losses in a row. Eleven!

Predicton: Packers win 34-13

Sunday, January 5th, 1:00 PM - Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans

Neither the Houston Texans nor Tennessee Titans really have much of anything to play for. This applies to the Texans a bit more, who are locked into the fourth seed and will host the fifth seed in the AFC playoffs. It would not be surprising to see the Texans not play their starters for the entire game, which would be the smart play.

But they played on Christmas Day and got blown out by the Baltimore Ravens, so they surely want to try and get their minds right on the field for a bit. The Tennessee Titans are horrific and will probably take a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Even if the Texans do pull some of their starters at halftime for example, I am not sure the Titans will be able to get it done.

This may not be a very fun game to watch, but I am taking the better team here.

Prediction: Texans win 20-17