2024 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Week 18 action

Sunday, January 5th, 1:00 PM - Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts

In a game that means nothing for the playoff picture in the AFC, as both teams are eliminated, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts are playing each other in Week 18. It's been a brutal year for each team, but for different reasons. The Jags came into this year having gone 9-8 in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, and this was the best roster that this team ever had.

However, it became clear very quickly that head coach Doug Pederson just does not have it anymore, and those back-to-back winning seasons mean nothing now. The Jags actually won the AFC South in 2022 and won a playoff game, and that was only two years ago. Jacksonville has a good roster, period, and they are a solid coaching staff away from being a frisky team again.

The Colts also have a good roster but just have not seen second-year QB Anthony Richardson take a leap. He is probably coming back in 2025 as their starter, and while I believe that is a wrong decision, the Colts might not have another viable option.

Indy is the better team and will win their eighth game of the season in a game that means nothing besides NFL Draft position.

Prediction: Colts win 30-20

Sunday, January 5th, 1:00 PM - Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

The Buffalo Bills are locked into the second seed in the AFC and have nothing to play for in Week 18 against the New England Patriots, a team that gave them fits a couple of weeks ago. The Bills might be the best team in the NFL and are the best team in the AFC. This honestly might be the year for Buffalo to finally get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL playoffs.

It would have to come in Arrowhead, though. As for the Patriots, the team took Drake Maye at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he has been quite good this year. The Pats have something of substance to latch onto for 2025 and beyond, but the team is still multiple years away from being legitimate again.

Buffalo is going to insert their backups into the lineup at some point. The Pats will keep it close, but Buffalo wins this game.

Prediction: Bills win 20-16