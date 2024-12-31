2024 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Week 18 action

Sunday, January 5th, 4:25 PM - Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos

This could end up being one of the biggest games of the weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs are locked into the first seed in the AFC playoffs and have nothing to plan for. Like other teams who are locked into a seed, they have way more to lose than gain. We already know that Patrick Mahomes isn't playing in this game, and more starters will follow.

Backup QB Carson Wentz is going to get the start here in Week 18, and the Chiefs could honestly approach this like a preseason game, giving all of their snaps to second, third, and fourth-string players. And this is great news for the Denver Broncos, who would clinch a playoff spot with a win. That's all they need is a win over the Chiefs' backups.

They would also clinch with a tie. They can also clinch with losses by the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins, so Denver is in a decent spot even having lost two games in a row. Denver has lost two games in a row two times this year, and in their first game after the second loss, they have blown out their opponent.

This could be shaping up to be a Broncos' blowout in their throwback uniforms at home.

Prediction: Broncos win 27-10

Sunday, January 5th, 4:25 PM - Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers have clinched a spot in the AFC playoffs, so they are not playing for their lives here in Week 18, but they can still earn the fifth seed in the Wild Card side of things, which would give them an easier matchup with the Houston Texans. The Chargers do not have a lot of explosion on their roster and still need help on both sides of the ball, but they are very well coached and know how to win games.

The Las Vegas Raiders come into this game having actually won two games in a row, so they are feeling themselves. I could see this being a closer game than we think, and while the Chargers win, it might not be a slam-dunk blowout like they were able to secure against the New England Patriots in Week 17.

Give me the Los Angeles Chargers in a low-scoring, ugly game in Week 18.

Prediction: Chargers win 20-17