2024 NFL picks, score predictions for upcoming Week 8 games
Sunday Games
Philadelphia Eagles @ Cincinnati Bengals - 1pm
Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals have some serious questions this year, but both teams won in Week 7. The Bengals seek to get to .500, which would make things very interesting in the AFC. Can Cincy continue to save their season? They have not played great football over the last two weeks, but a win is really all that matters.
I am more concerned about the Eagles. Jalen Hurts isn't nearly as good as Joe Burrow, and I feel that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is just not someone a team is going to sustain wins with. This game is at home for the Bengals, so they've got that advantage, and if the Bengals' defense can play at a slightly below-average level instead of being flat-out awful, they may have enough to get into the postseason.
I like the Bengals in this game, as they have more advantages.
Prediction: Bengals win 28-20
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns - 1pm
This almost feels unfair if you ask me. The Cleveland Browns are going to be without QB Deshaun Watson for the rest of the 2024 NFL Season. He tore his Achilles in the Browns' Week 7 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.
It's unclear if it'll be Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Jameis Winston will be the starter. It should be Winston if the team wants to win, but DTR gives them the best chance for a higher pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Baltimore is the better team, and I am not sure that's up for debate.
The Ravens cannot get caught like they did a few weeks ago when they let the Las Vegas Raiders of all teams walk into their house and beat them. The Ravens played on Monday Night Football, so they'll be just a bit behind on rest coming into this game.
However, Baltimore is going to win this huge divisional game and continue their trek to again win the AFC North in the 2024 NFL Season.