2024 NFL picks, score predictions for upcoming Week 8 games
Tennessee Titans @ Detroit Lions - 1pm
Look away, Titans’ fans. This is just not the type of matchup you want to see if you are a fan of the clear-cut worse team in a given game. The Detroit Lions may just be the best team in the entire NFL, and they are coming off of a huge division win in Week 7 over the Minnesota Vikings. It’s become increasingly clear that the NFC is going to go through Detroit.
This is just going to be another game for the Lions, and I don’t at all believe that the Tennessee Titans have any sort of argument to pull off some sort of insane, trap-game upset. The Lions get this game at home and are going to take care of business.
Most notably, Lions’ QB Jared Goff may be the MVP favorite through seven weeks in the 2024 NFL Season. How about that?
Prediction: Lions win 42-17
Arizona Cardinals @ Miami Dolphins - 1pm
The Arizona Cardinals played on Monday Night Football, and as I type these words, MNF hasn’t started yet, so I have no idea how they played! Anyway, regardless of what happened on MNF, I have maintained that the Cardinals are and will be better than people think this year, and coming into this game the Miami Dolphins might have been without QB Tua Tagovailoa.
Well, Tagovailoa may be poised to return to the lineup after missing weeks because of a concussion. Over the last several weeks that Miami has not had Tagovailoa, his value to the Miami Dolphins is obvious, and while he may not be an elite QB by any means, he’s elite to the Dolphins.
However, Kyler Murray is the better QB in this matchup, and with Tagovailoa potentially being a bit rusty from being out of the lineup for so long, it's hard for me to pick the Dolphins, believe it or not.