2024 NFL picks, score predictions for upcoming Week 8 games
Green Bay Packers @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 1pm
The Green Bay Packers are a fun football team and are getting some Brett Favre-like QB play from Jordan Love. Love is throwing it all over the yard and has a whopping 15 touchdown passes in just four games. He’s thrown eight interceptions, though, so there’s that.
You would like to see Love cutdown on the interceptions. Perhaps he’s playing too loosely? Who knows, but Jordan Love is truly on the doorstep of superstardom, and the Packers have a ton of insane young talent, so they can indeed make a deep playoff run. They’re now 5-2 on the season after beating the formidable Houston Texans in Green Bay in Week 7.
Well, they travel to Jacksonville to face the 2-5 Jaguars, who are hanging by a thread this season. While it could be a fun story to see the Jags turn their season around, I am not sure it’s going to be possible in this one. I would envision a pretty convincing win by the Packers, as they improve to 6-2 on the season if they can get it done.
Prediction: Packers win 30-14
Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans - 1pm
The Indianapolis Colts being 4-3 just does not feel right to me, but here we are. The Colts don’t feel like a very good team, and I don’t know what to make of them. They’re 19th in points scored and 12th in points allowed with a +6 point differential.
Their normal starting QB, Anthony Richardson, has thrown three touchdowns against six interceptions. At some point, we’ll have to talk about Richardson if he cannot improve. The Colts face off against the Houston Texans in this one. The Texans are 5-2 on the season, are a solid team, but do have some obvious issues, and while they are a clear tier above the Colts, it would not surprise me to see a very close divisional game where Houston edges it out in the end.