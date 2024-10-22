2024 NFL picks, score predictions for upcoming Week 8 games
New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Chargers - 4:05pm
The New Orleans Saints may not even have enough people to suit up for their games at this rate. They’re dealing with an insane amount of injuries, and it’s just tough to see. Most notably, they lost starting QB Derek Carr to an oblique injury, and he may still be a couple of weeks awa from playing.
The Saints may again start rookie QB Spencer Rattler, who has looked just OK in his two NFL starts thus far. The Chargers have this game at home, and while they do not have a ton of roster talent, they are as well-coached as any team in the NFL and are frisky if nothing else. LA won’t make some sort of insane deep playoff run this year, but they could be good enough to squeeze in as a Wild Card team.
New Orleans may be on the cusp of a major rebuild, so all of the momentum is very much with the Los Angeles Chargers in this one. They should get an easier win here in Week 8. Chargers win convincingly.
Prediction: Chargers win 28-10
Buffalo Bills @ Seattle Seahawks - 4:05pm
This could be a fun game. Both the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks are frisky team that have some edge to them. Bills’ QB Josh Allen has not thrown an interception this year, which is wild. He threw a whopping 18 picks during the 2023 NFL Season. If Allen can keep the ball out of harm’s way like this, Buffalo could be an interesting team.
Both Buffalo and Seattle blew out their opponents in Week 8, but when you look at Seattle’s insane defense and them being at home, I could see the Bills’ offense having a hard time to consistently move the ball. It would not shock me to see Seattle get back on track a bit after three losses in a row and win their second in a row in Week 8.