2024 NFL picks, score predictions for upcoming Week 8 games
Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders - 4:25pm
How about this matchup? Jayden Daniels may not suit up, though. He suffered some ribs injury in Week 7, which paved the way for Marcus Mariota of all people to carve up the Panthers. Even if Daniels suits up for this game, the Chicago Bears’ defense is legit, and QB Caleb Williams and the offense has truly started to stack some good performances.
The momentum may actually be with the Bears in this game, especially if Daniels is ruled out, so I actually like Chicago to notch a three-point win against Washington in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL Season.
Prediction: Bears win 24-21
Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers - 8:20pm
Two teams that have not been as good as we thought coming into the season, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers get us the Sunday Night Football matchup. The Cowboys are soft on defense; the team simply cannot stop the run, and it does not seem like new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is going to last in Dallas at this rate.
Offensively, the Cowboys are top-heavy and too dependent on Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. They don’t have a viable no. 1 RB or a no. 2 WR, so it’s been tough-sledding at times on offense.
The San Francisco 49ers come into this game just having lost stud WR Brandon Aiyuk for the rest of the season with a knee injury. They also have not had RB Christian McCaffrey suit up, and have seen a plethora of other players miss time due to injury. It has been one of those injury-riddled years for the 49ers.
I do think that at this point, the Cowboys are the better team and should be able to win this one. For all of their faults, the Cowboys are the stronger team coming into this game and will get the win.