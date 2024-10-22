2024 NFL picks, score predictions for upcoming Week 8 games
Monday Night Football
New York Giants @ Pittsburgh Steelers - 8:15pm
I actually feel bad for the New York Football Giants coming into this game. Their season is slipping away after some recent embarrassing losses. QB Daniel Jones is turning into a corncob before our eyes after having a modestly efficient start to the season. The Giants were never going to be any sort of viable team this year given their QB situation.
If we’re being honest, it’s odd that General Manager Joe Schoen extended Jones. I mean, I think 98% of the NFL world saw that Daniel Jones was not a franchise QB and probably should not have been paid, so why didn’t Schoen see it?
The Giants are coming into Pittsburgh to face the Steelers, who are all of a sudden 5-2 and got a stellar performance from QB Russell Wilson, who started for the first time this season. The Steelers’ QB situation is quite interesting to say the least, as it seems as if Mike Tomlin found a small avenue to see what he had in Wilson, and I would not be surprised if the Steelers went back to Justin Fields for a few starts later in the season.
The Steelers’ schedule does get a bit tougher as the season goes on, but the Steelers are again in a position at least finish with a winning record. While the Steelers aren’t a great team by any means and aren’t going to make some magical playoff run in 2024, they aren’t a bad team and will be able to hold their own against a putrid Giants’ team.
The New York Giants may again be held out of the endzone, as the G-Men's head coach, Brian Daboll, may have to make a tough decision to give some reps and starts to Drew Lock, as the Giants are going to get blown out in this one to cap off Week 8.