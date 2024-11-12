2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11 games
The first 10 weeks of the 2024 NFL season have come and gone and it's time for things to really start heating up. We're officially into the territory of the season where the stakes are being raised every single week and we're going to start seeing some incredible playoff-type atmospheres, even with the playoffs a couple of months a week.
The NFL schedule in Week 11 is looking rather incredible, starting off with a bang on Thursday Night Football. We've got a few outstanding divisional matchups (starting with Commanders-Eagles) and this week obviously includes everyone's most anticipated game -- maybe of the entire season so far: Chiefs vs. Bills.
We're going to pick this week's winners and losers and take a look at some key storylines, matchups, and the initial spread for each game. Who is winning in Week 11?
Week 11 teams on BYE: Giants, Cardinals, Buccaneers, Panthers
2024 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Week 11
Washington Commanders (7-3) @ Philadelphia Eagles (7-2)
Thursday, November 14, 8:15 PM ET
The Washington Commanders are coming off of a rough loss in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. And it wasn’t rough because they got blown out, but it’s one of those losses that causes you to lose sleep at night.
They had a shot. Maybe a couple of shots.
Despite the outcome of the game, going toe-to-toe with the Pittsburgh Steelers proved that this Washington Commanders team is a lot better than many of us have given them credit for being. And this week, they are facing their biggest test yet.
On a quest to go from worst to first, the Commanders are going to have to deal with their division rival Philadelphia Eagles on a short week. And the Eagles are fresh off of a blowout win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.
This is going to be such a fun game to watch because it features two of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL right now in Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels and Eagles star Jalen Hurts. The Eagles are 3.5-point home favorites here and that feels pretty on point given how competitive you expect this game to be.
I’m going to take the Eagles by four.
Prediction: Eagles win 27-23