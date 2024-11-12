2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11 games
Seattle Seahawks (4-5) @ San Francisco 49ers (5-4)
Sunday, November 17, 4:05 PM ET
Here we have one of the most underrated games of the week. The late-afternoon slate in Week 11 is really blessing football fans and if you’re not a fan of any of the teams playing, you’ll be able to throw on the Red Zone channel and really just enjoy some great football.
We have one of our biggest divisional matchups of the week with an NFC West battle between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers predictably won coming off the bye week, but it wasn’t an easy win by any means. The Niners had to travel to the East Coast to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the blistering heat, and obviously that’s not an easy task whether you’re coming off the bye or not.
But they made it happen, and they got to 5-4. The 49ers have effectively weathered the storm of all the injuries they had going against them in the first half of the season and with Christian McCaffrey back in the fold, you can’t help but believe this team is going to be going on some kind of run here in the near future.
The Seattle Seahawks loom, and it just doesn’t feel like this is a matchup that favors the Seahawks even in the slightest. They are going to need to hope to catch the 49ers napping, or force a bunch of turnovers to create extra possessions for Geno Smith and the offense.
The 49ers are early 6.5-point favorites against Seattle and I think this game will be close for three quarters. Heck, it may even come down to a couple of late possessions. It just feels like this is where the 49ers are going to start to go on a little bit of a run. They are playing at home and they need to keep pace with the Cardinals.
Prediction: 49ers win 31-24