2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11 games
Kansas City Chiefs (9-0) @ Buffalo Bills (8-2)
Sunday, November 17, 4:25 PM ET
Here we have the game of the week in the NFL in Week 11, and it’s not particularly close. The stakes always feel incredibly high when it comes to the Bills and Chiefs meeting up, whether we’re talking about the obvious stakes in their playoff matchups or games like this that have playoff implications.
The #1 seed in the AFC could ultimately be on the line with this head-to-head matchup.
The Buffalo Bills have to be feeling great about playing at home in this one, and they have to feel really good about the way they’ve played overall this season. Even with a number of notable losses on the roster, the Bills have seemingly gotten better this year. Josh Allen certainly has gotten to another level as a quarterback and leader.
On the other sideline, we’re seeing the Kansas City Chiefs play about as weird as they could possibly play in a 9-0 start to the season. The Chiefs haven’t lost since Christmas last year, though not for lack of trying.
It feels like the Chiefs are flirting with disaster every single week, and it feels like every week, they just simply find a way. Whether it’s the Ravens missing a touchdown by a toe-length, a blocked field goal from 35 yards again against Denver, or just finding unique ways to finish games, fortune favors the Chiefs right now.
They are more good than lucky, but they are extremely lucky in a lot of ways. The Chiefs are losing the turnover battle this season and they remain undefeated. They just know how to get the job done in clutch moments. They are battle tested.
This week against the Bills, the undefeated Chiefs are 1.5-point underdogs. A loss against Denver might have provided some much-needed fuel for this Kansas City team, but as it stands, they are still “due”. If anyone’s going to knock the Chiefs off, it’s going to be Buffalo, right?
And then a, “See you again in January” at midfield.
Prediction: Bills win 25-24