2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11 games
Houston Texans (6-4) @ Dallas Cowboys (3-6)
Monday, November 18, 8:15 PM ET
I’m going to use this platform as an opportunity to scold the Dallas Cowboys for their incompetence. The perfect opportunity to throw Trey Lance out there and let the guy play has presented itself, and they spun their wheels again with the 30-year-old Cooper Rush.
What is Mike McCarthy doing? Is he trying to get fired?
This is going to be Bill Belichick’s team soon, isn’t it?
The Cowboys need to throw Trey Lance out there and at least see if he can provide this team with a spark, because they don’t have it. The Cowboys are likely going to be without Dak Prescott for the rest of the season. An extended injury and a bad record is literally the perfect time to start Trey Lance and come what may. But instead, they let Cooper Rush go out there as a sitting duck against the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s deplorable.
Now, the Houston Texans are coming to Dallas and they’re going to be playing with a chip on their shoulder after the way they lost to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. At least, you would hope so, for their sake. The Texans caused Jared Goff to throw a whopping five interceptions and they still lost the game.
Luckily for Houston, the AFC South is just so incredibly bad this year that they didn’t lose any ground. In fact, every single AFC South team lost in Week 10. Go figure.
The Texans should be able to get back on track in this game, but the idea that there’s even a chance of Trey Lance playing and throwing a bit of a wrench into things gives me pause. Not only that, but Micah Parsons might single-handedly make it a little easier for whoever Dallas has playing quarterback to pull off an upset.
Houston is a whopping 7.5-point favorite in this game and the smart money is not on Dallas, but with Troy Aikman calling the game, I’m predicting an upset here.