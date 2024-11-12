2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11 games
Green Bay Packers (6-3) @ Chicago Bears (4-5)
Sunday, November 17, 1:00 PM ET
The Chicago Bears are starting to free-fall a little bit and it doesn’t seem like things are going to get better anytime soon.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was asked after Chicago’s ugly loss to the New England Patriots whether or not he was going to make a change at offensive coordinator off of Shane Waldron, and he didn’t take that option off the table.
So, we’ll see, but the Bears having some serious unrest in the offensive play-calling department couldn’t be coming at a worse time because they have a home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11. And the Packers have had one of the most productive defenses in the NFL this season when it comes to getting after the quarterback and causing turnovers.
Caleb Williams took a whopping nine sacks against the New England Patriots. The Packers might be due for a pre-Thanksgiving feast in Chicago on Sunday.
Green Bay is favored by a pretty staggering 6.5 points on Sunday in Chicago and it’s understandable. The Packers have been one of the NFL’s most complete teams this season when they’ve been at their best, and they’re coming off of a bye this week so they’ll be refreshed and ready to rock.
The Bears are going to have to do everything they can to avoid getting kicked while they’re down by a team that has had time now to recover and prepare for a couple of weeks. I could see this being bad for Chicago. The Bears’ playmakers are going to need to step up in a big way.
Prediction: Packers win 28-20