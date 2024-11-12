2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11 games
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) @ Detroit Lions (8-1)
Sunday, November 17, 1:00 PM ET
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the most disappointing teams in the entire NFL this season, and they might be running away with that award at this point.
Doug Pederson is probably going to lose his job at this rate. The Jaguars have a quarterback that just got paid one of the biggest contracts in NFL history and he’s not exactly living up to his end of that deal.
At this rate, the Jaguars are actually trending more toward earning the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after holding it in both 2021 and 2022 already. What is going to change the culture of this franchise? Everyone hoped it would be a quarterback prospect the caliber of Trevor Lawrence, and he definitely showed flashes. Everyone thought having a Super Bowl-winning coach like Pederson could be the ticket, but it just hasn’t panned out.
Years of top-10 NFL Draft picks haven’t set the Jags up any better.
And they’re staring directly in the face of a ninth loss this season with a road trip in Week 11 to face off against the Detroit Lions. The Lions got taken to the wire against another AFC South team (Houston) this past week, but this game against the Jaguars could be a walk in the park by comparison.
Even a close win like we saw from the Lions against Houston in which Detroit didn’t play very well could refocus that team and get them back on the trajectory they were previously on. The Lions have been one of the best teams in the NFL all season and they are getting one of the “easiest” wins they could ask for at this stage of the season. They’re favored by 12.5 points and even that might not be generous enough.
Prediction: Lions win 34-17