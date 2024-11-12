2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11 games
Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) @ Miami Dolphins
Sunday, November 17, 1:00 PM ET
I would say this game is on track to be the “dud” of the week but this is kind of an important game when it comes to 2025 NFL Draft implications.
Let’s start by talking about the Las Vegas Raiders, who may very well be the worst team in the NFL right now. There’s no question that when it comes to overall quarterback situation, the Raiders are in the least enviable position of any NFL team. Well, that might be a bit of a stretch. You might take the Raiders’ situation over the $230 million mess that is Deshaun Watson or the mess the Giants are in with Daniel Jones.
It’s a little bit easier to move on from Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell.
The issue for the Raiders is that they probably felt like they were going to be a lot more competitive this year and it could cost some people their jobs.
Tom Brady has taken over a minority share of ownership of this franchise and we’re likely to see a major quarterback overhaul in his first official offseason with the team.
The Dolphins don’t have the same type of problem, but a major concern. Tua Tagovailoa feels like a ticking timebomb and everyone is watching him play, holding their breath every time he takes off to run or takes a hit.
The Dolphins do appear to be too far out of the mix this year to remain competitive even with nearly half the season remaining, but this is still an exciting offense and one of the most explosive in the NFL. The Dolphins could play spoiler plenty late this season.
Even with the Raiders coming off of a bye, the oddsmakers have the Dolphins as 6.5-point favorites.
Prediction: Dolphins win 26-16