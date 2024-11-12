2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11 games
Indianapolis Colts (4-6) @ New York Jets (3-7)
Sunday, November 17, 1:00 PM ET
In terms of the overall records of these two teams, this game doesn’t seem like much, but we have a pretty incredible storyline for this Jets-Colts mid-season tilt.
This is the Joe Flacco Bowl.
That’s right. Joe Flacco, now the quarterback of the playoff-hopeful Indianapolis Colts, has a chance to face off against one of his former teams and burst their playoff bubble completely. The only thing that stands in the way? An equally hungry Aaron Rodgers.
We need Matt Ryan and Mark Sanchez calling this game just to really make it interesting.
All kidding aside, this game is actually a pretty significant fork in the road for both the Colts and the Jets. The Colts want to desperately avoid getting that 7th loss this season while an 8th loss for the Jets would likely send them into a complete and utter tailspin. We just saw Aaron Rodgers get hurt in Sunday’s loss for the Jets against the Arizona Cardinals, so we’ll have to wait and see what his status will be for this matchup.
If you really just sit and ponder it, this is one of the saddest games of the week. Both the Colts and Jets have forsaken extremely high draft picks at the quarterback position for geriatric has-beens and it’s not working well at all. There was merit to the thought process at some point in time, but the further removed we are from the decisions to cut bait with the young guys, the closer we are to yet another complete QB overhaul for both of these teams.
Either way, one of these two squads is keeping their playoff hopes on life support for at least another week. As bad as they looked in Week 10, I’m taking the Jets at home.
Prediction: Jets win 22-17