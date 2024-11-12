2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11 games
Baltimore Ravens (7-3) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)
Sunday, November 17, 1:00 PM ET
Alright, now here we’re getting to some real games for Week 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens coming together in a clash of AFC North titans with big-time playoff implications on the line.
A win will put one of these teams in the driver’s seat for the division while the loser is going to have to rebound quickly in Week 12. Vegas has the Ravens as 3.5-point road favorites in this one and that feels right, especially after the way we saw the Pittsburgh defense struggle a bit with the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
Any team is going to struggle to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens at this point. They were down 21-7 in the middle of the 3rd quarter against the Bengals on Thursday and they still found a way to not only win the game but score 35 points. They scored 28 points in just over 1.5 quarters of play.
Absolutely wild.
The Ravens’ ability to score at will is impressive, but the Steelers have been impressive offensively this season as well. Especially so with Russell Wilson under center. Wilson orchestrated an impressive game-winning drive for the Steelers against Washington, which included a big-time throw to newcomer Mike Williams.
These two teams were aggressive in pursuing upgrades at the NFL trade deadline. They clearly believe they can beat anyone in the NFL, and why wouldn’t they?
This is going to be one of the best games of the week. I just don’t know how you can bet against the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens offense right now. It feels like no matter what level of defense they go up against, they just have so many different ways to win.
Prediction: Ravens win 29-24