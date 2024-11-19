2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12 games
San Francisco @ Green Bay - 4:25 PM
What is going on with the San Francisco 49ers? Well, they are enduring one of those injury-riddled seasons, and their best players are getting old. Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey just don’t seem to be like their old selves, and this 49ers team seems to be right on the cusp of this current window closing.
They just do not have the explosiveness that they have had in previous seasons, and the injuries are piling up to boot. QB Brock Purdy has not been all too great this season, either. The 49ers sit at 5-5, but the division leader, the Arizona Cardinals, sit at 6-4, so this division is very much still wide open.
But all of the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams are 5-5, so this division is anyone’s thus far. The Niners have one of the toughest challenges of the week, as they travel to Green Bay to face the 7-3 Packers. Green Bay seemed to be well on their way to a Week 11 loss before blocking what would have been the game-winning field goal by the Chicago Bears.
The Packers stay alive in the NFC playoff picture and do indeed barely stay alive in the NFC North division face. They are third in the division. The 49ers just don’t have that bite that they have had in previous seasons, and they might be the fifth-best team in the NFC at this point.
It’s actually kind of sad to see the downfall of this current era of 49ers, but here we are. Lambeau is a tough place to play, so I do not anticipate the 49ers being able to win this one. Even with Jordan Love throwing a ton of interceptions, Green Bay is going to eek this win out and improve to 8-3 on the season.