2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12 games
Arizona @ Seattle - 4:25 PM
I am just so glad to see the Arizona Cardinals playing this well. The Cardinals are 6-4 on the season and were just on their bye, so they are coming into this huge Week 12 tilt on some rest. The Seattle Seahawks traveled into San Francisco and beat the 49ers in Week 11, so the NFC West got that much tighter.
The Cardinals are a well-coached team coming off of their bye week, which is very dangerous. Kyler Murray is playing at a borderline MVP level, and while the Cardinals defense can be a bit soft at times, this team is trending in the right direction and could be a huge problem in 2025 and beyond.
I just have no idea what the Seahawks are at this point, and them not yet having a young QB in the building who can be the franchise passer is what is holding them back. Geno Smith is never going to win any team more than nine games in a season, and that’s what Seattle could be headed toward in 2024.
The Cardinals are the better team by far and are coming into this game on some rest. The coaching and QB advantages are with Arizona here. What else am I missing? The Cardinals potentially getting to 7-4 on the season would separate themselves in the NFC West slowly, and we could then be talking about if this team would perhaps earn one of the top-3 seeds in the NFC playoff picture.
After winning just four games in all of the 2023 NFL Season, the Cardinals are going to double their win total from 2023 in the very near future. I would expect a thorough and complete performance from Arizona in Week 12, taking down the Seattle Seahawks and continuing to enjoy a successful season.