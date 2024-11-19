2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12 games
Minnesota @ Chicago - 1:00 PM
I mean, my goodness. The Chicago Bears are experts at finding ways to lose games. Just a few weeks ago, they lost on a last-second Hail Mary at the hands of Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. They’ve now lost four games in a row, and their latest loss came when their potential game-winning field goal was blocked by the Green Bay Packers.
The Minnesota Vikings are coming into this game after a solid victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Vikes are now 8-2 on the season and are perhaps shockingly still in the mix in the AFC North even with Sam Darnold at the helm.
These two teams are not close, at all. The Bears are horrific if we’re being honest, but they do sport a nice defense. With this game being in Chicago, it would not shock me to see the Vikings starting out a bit slower than usual.
And for the Bears offense, they could also have some troubles with the tough Vikings defense. Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores is a mastermind at what he does, so he’s going to throw a ton at Caleb Williams to process at one time.
In a classic NFC North matchup, the Minnesota Vikings are going to come away with the win here. Especially with this being a divisional game, it could be closer than we think. That’s very true for most of the divisions in the NFL, but the Vikings currently have hopes to make a deep playoff run, and just a few weeks ago, the Bears probably thought the same thing.
But Chicago is in desperate need of a house-cleaning with their coaching staff, and that staff is going to get out-coached on Sunday. The Vikings win this one and improve to 9-2.