2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12 games
New England @ Miami - 1:00 PM
How about the Miami Dolphins? They are now 4-6 on the season and lurking in the AFC playoff hunt. They may not have quite enough to actually make the playoffs, but this could be a pretty fun story to follow in the coming weeks. The New England Patriots put up a good fight at home in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, but it's clear that the Pats are a rebuilding team.
They took Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and made him the starter several weeks ago. It's been a decent start to Maye's NFL career, and there is a lot of nice football on film that should make the Patriots encouraged about their future. With New England, they simply need more talent on offense.
The offensive line is a disaster, and the WR room is just not cutting it. On the flip side, their defense is just OK, but I am afraid that they do not have enough to keep up with Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins offense. Since returning to the lineup, Tagovailoa has tossed seven touchdowns against just one interception, so he's beginning to come alive.
And the defense has actually been pretty OK this year, so Miami could be hitting their stride down the stretch. These two franchises are in two totally different positions at this point, and the Patriots have always had a tough time playing in Miami for whatever reason. This is even true during the Tom Brady era.
The Miami Dolphins are the better team here and I just do not see a likely upset happening, but I do see a scenario where the Patriots can keep it close enough, but Miami will pull away in the end.