2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12 games
Tampa Bay @ New York - 1:00 PM
The biggest story stemming from this game already is that the New York Giants have now benched Daniel Jones. And it’s not Drew Lock taking the starting role over, but it’s Tommy DeVito, who was not awful during his starts in the 2023 NFL Season.
And if you’ve been watching Daniel Jones this year, and pretty much every other year of his NFL career, you’ll understand why he got benched. It’s actually insane and frustrating that Jones was somehow able to weave his way into his sixth year in the NFL starting with the Giants.
The team’s decision to extend him two offseasons ago is turning into one of the worst NFL transactions of the 21st century, and the move to bench Jones essentially ends his time with the team, and that’s probably a relief.
As for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this team is 4-6 and in desperate need of a win. Their defense is just not getting the job done, and the offense does not have Chris Godwin. Baker Mayfield is left to carry most of the load, and while he is a good QB, he’s not someone who is going to will a team to victory.
The Buccaneers have the good fortune of being able to play Tommy DeVito in Week 12. Even though this is an away game, the Bucs should be able to notch a win here and keep their season alive. And if Tampa does win, they’d move to 5-6 on the season. Well, after their second loss in a row, the Atlanta Falcons are now 6-5, so the NFC South may not be done just yet.
The New York Giants are going to lose this game and drop to 2-9 on the season, which could inch them closer to the first overall pick in 2025.