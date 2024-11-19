2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12 games
Dallas @ Washington - 1:00 PM
This is a tale of two teams if we’re being honest. The Dallas Cowboys surely want to forget this season and just move on. Starting QB Dak Prescott had surgery on his hamstring and is now out for the rest of the season, which is paving the way for Cooper Rush to get some starts.
The Cowboys are set to play on Monday Night Football, and I would expect that they lose this game and drop to 3-7. Head coach Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his deal, and it’s not likely that he will return to coach the team in 2025.
Dallas is traveling to Washington to face the Commanders, one of the shockingly good teams of this season. They’re now 7-4 on the season, and while their hopes for the NFC East title might be fading, this team is surely going to squeak into the playoffs.
Rookie QB Jayden Daniels has played extremely well this season, and the Commanders are also coached by former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. You have to think that Quinn wants to stick it to his old team a bit.
And with the way Washington has played lately, I cannot imagine that they are too pleased with themselves. With the Cowboys being as rudderless as a team can be, I am not sure the coaching staff has the full trust of the players.
The Washington Commanders should move to 8-4 on the season with a win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12.
The Cowboys, if they do indeed lose on Monday Night Football, would then fall to 3-8 if they aren’t able to beat the Commanders in Week 12. Dallas has been a solid team for the last few years, so this is uncharted territory for the franchise.