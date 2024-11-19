2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12 games
Tennessee @ Houston - 1:00 PM
The Houston Texans are currently playing on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys, and the Texans should come away with a victory here, but it’s not been easy for the Texans in recent weeks. After starting 5-1, they lost three of their next four coming into the MNF matchup.
That’s been mainly due to the absence of Nico Collins, who is turning into one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and a player who is averaging over 100 receiving yards per game in the 2024 NFL Season. Collins inked a much-deserved extension this past offseason. CJ Stroud has also been beat up behind this horrible Texans offensive line, so while I was extremely high on Houston coming into the season, they are closer to being an average team than anything else.
The Tennessee Titans, though, are an awful football team, so Houston could use this as a get-right game if they lose on MNF. The Titans are likely headed toward a rebuild on the offensive side of the ball in 2025, and that may start with getting a new QB in the building, as Will Levis is just not it.
This AFC South matchup is clearly one-sided, and as flawed as the Texans are, they should be able to take care of business here in Week 12.
Even Houston did lose in Week 11, they would hold the AFC South lead heading into Week 12, and them having swept the Indianapolis Colts is huge. The Colts are 5-6, so in order for Indy to win the division, they would have to finish with a better record. A loss could make the AFC South quite interesting, but I just do not see Houston losing this game.
The Titans aren’t there yet and will lose.