2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 17 Games

Indianapolis Colts (7-8) @ New York Giants (2-13)

Sunday, December 29, 1:00 PM ET

Fantasy football managers had to be absolutely thrilled with the performance from Jonathan Taylor this past week. Not that anyone cares about anyone else’s fantasy football team, but Taylor helped put me in my own fantasy football championship, and for that, I am grateful.

But if the Indianapolis Colts are going to make it into the playoffs this season, they are going to need to go on the road and gut out another win and Taylor is going to have to be at his best once again.

Good news for the fantasy players out there, I suppose.

The Colts not only need to win their final two games (which looks doable on paper) but they are going to need some help elsewhere. Still, the only thing they can do at this point is just take care of business, and this is a matchup that very much plays into their favor with the strengths of their team.

The New York Giants have been a turnover machine all year long. They easily have the worst offense in the league, barely scoring 14 points per game, and they have obviously been putting the ball in harm’s way a lot more since they’ve been using the likes of Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, and even Tim Boyle at quarterback.

The Colts will be much obliged to take the ball away and take advantage of the Giants’ quarterback woes. The Indianapolis defense has a whopping six interceptions in the two weeks since they had their bye week against the Broncos and Titans, and they could make it a hat-trick with three straight games with three or more INTs after this matchup vs. the Giants.

The Colts should be able to win this game (in which they are favored by 7.5 points) and keep putting pressure on the rest of the AFC Wild Card hopefuls.

Prediction: Colts win 31-16