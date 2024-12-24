2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 17 Games

Tennessee Titans (3-12) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12)

Sunday, December 29, 1:00 PM ET

Welcome to the first game of the Week 17 slate with two losers.

No matter what happens in this game, both teams will be losing.

For either team, a win means getting pushed down the 2025 NFL Draft order. And for the Titans, who don’t have a long-term QB solution, that may be even more detrimental. But either way, the winner of this game loses because they move down the 2025 NFL Draft order.

And the loser of this game is just the loser of the game.

Alas, we have two losers from this game.

The Titans and Jaguars are both coming off of losses in Week 16 as well, so this game could end up being just a comedy and certainly one in which there is fantasy football intrigue. Fantasy managers have to be thrilled with whatever investment they made in Jaguars rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who has been sensational all season long and could at least perhaps provide some fireworks in this one.

But there will be plenty of fantasy intrigue outside of just Thomas as well.

That and the 2025 NFL Draft will really be the only reasons to care about this game. The result of this game has no NFL playoff implications, obviously, and thus will likely be one of the most entertaining games of the year.

We probably need to have a BINGO card for this game that includes a defensive touchdown, fake punt, kickoff or punt return touchdown, 80-yard touchdown, six turnovers – stuff like that. One way or another, we’re going to have fun watching this game because in the near future, we’re going to be wishing we could watch Mac Jones face off against Mason Rudolph as opposed to falling asleep to golf.

Let’s manifest a shootout.

Prediction: Jaguars win 38-34