2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 17 Games

Atlanta Falcons (8-7) @ Washington Commanders (10-5)

Sunday, December 29, 8:20 PM ET

Michael Penix Jr. has a chance to do the funniest thing…

The Atlanta Falcons were able to keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive this past weekend and actually got a bit of a “best-case scenario” with their own win plus a Buccaneers loss on Sunday Night Football.

Falcons fans definitely woke up on Monday feeling good about life, but there is still business to take care of.

While the Washington Commanders have all but sealed a playoff spot, the Falcons have a chance to go out and win their division over these last two weeks. The intensity of this game is going to be ridiculous and it’s great for football fans that it’s going to be in the Sunday night slot in prime time.

The Falcons have all of the weapons offensively to be able to keep pace in a shootout with Daniels and the Commanders offense, but do the Falcons have the chops defensively to keep up with a Commanders defense that has been so tough to deal with all season?

This game could cement Jayden Daniels’ status as Offensive Rookie of the Year if it hasn’t already been cemented. Daniels has 22 passing touchdowns and his latest passing touchdown was one which capped off a brilliant game-winning drive against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Personally, I’m looking forward to this game right here more than most this week. The presence of Penix at quarterback for the Falcons not only adds intrigue but also might make the Falcons an even more interesting threat in the postseason.

He had 202 yards passing with no touchdowns and a pick in his first career start, but we’ll see how this year’s 8th overall pick builds off of that as he faces off against arguably the best rookie QB this season.

Prediction: Commanders win 31-26