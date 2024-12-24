2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 17 Games

Baltimore Ravens (10-5) @ Houston Texans (9-6)

Wednesday, December 25, 4:30 PM ET (Game will be on Netflix)

Once again, the entire football world is going to be asking a lot of Netflix for this matchup, although they will have already had their chances to fail and troubleshoot earlier on in the day.

The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans are facing off in what should be another great matchup on Christmas Day, but the NFL asking these teams to play after just having played on Saturday is nasty work, even if it’s the same amount of rest these guys would get playing on a Sunday and then a Thursday.

The NFL is going to do what’s best for the bottom line, we all know that. Player safety is kind of a mirage these days.

Anyway, let’s get off that soapbox and talk about this matchup. The Baltimore Ravens once again looked like an absolute powerhouse against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday afternoon, taking whatever they wanted offensively and making some crucial turnovers on defense to creep closer to the AFC North title this season.

Going to Houston, they are facing off against a Texans team that has not been good against quality competition this year. Or, at least, they have not finished against quality competition this year. The Texans are 1-4 against teams above .500 this season.

I don’t see any way the Ravens drop this game barring an absolute comedy of errors. It’s wild that these two teams, which could be the 3rd and 4th seeds in the postseason, are seemingly so far apart on paper.

Prediction: Ravens win 31-23