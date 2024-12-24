2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 17 Games

Seattle Seahawks (8-7) @ Chicago Bears (4-11)

Thursday, December 26, 8:15 PM ET (Game on Amazon Prime)

It’s been a trying season for the Seattle Seahawks this year, a team that has invested so much the past handful of years at the critical positions on this roster. But losing Pete Carroll has had an undeniable effect on this team overall, and they’ve got two weeks to course correct and find their way back into the postseason. But they’ve got no choice but to win out at this stage.

The Seahawks dropped a tough one to the Minnesota Vikings on their home field on Sunday and Geno Smith made arguably his worst throw of the game at the worst possible time. The Seahawks don’t exactly strike as a team that’s going to be a huge threat in the postseason if they can even get there, but this is a team that’s gotten used to at least being there.

Can Mike Macdonald rally the troops in a game against the seemingly hapless Chicago Bears? That remains to be seen.

The Bears, although they have had plenty of struggles themselves this season, have a rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams who appears at least capable of popping off at any point in time with the plethora of weapons at his disposal. We’ve seen Williams get hot at times this season and the Bears have made some significant offensive runs, even in games they ended up losing (like on Sunday).

Williams has a chance on Sunday to eclipse the 20-touchdown mark, something not many rookie quarterbacks throughout history have done. He could end up being the third rookie this season to do it.

The Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites in this game and I actually don’t hate the Bears in an upset.

Prediction: Bears win 27-22