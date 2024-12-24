2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 17 Games

Denver Broncos (9-6) @ Cincinnati Bengals (7-8)

Saturday, December 28, 4:30 PM ET (Game on NFL Network)

The Cincinnati Bengals have been getting Superman-like efforts from Joe Burrow, who is now the owner of a real Batmobile and has tunnel fits that would make even NBA players envious. Burrow is a superstar, and the storyline on Saturday afternoon is simple: Can Burrow pull off the impossible for the Bengals, getting them into the playoffs?

If you’re the Bills or the Chiefs, you have to be praying that the Bengals don’t get into the postseason, because if they do, their first matchup is going to be on the road in Buffalo. And if they win that one, their next matchup would be on the road in Kansas City. You think Buffalo and Kansas City wants to see Joe Burrow right now in the playoffs?

They’d much rather be going against Bo Nix or Anthony Richardson. Or even Tua Tagovailoa, for that matter.

Other AFC playoff teams will likely be hoping for a Denver win here, but the Broncos’ defense has considerably regressed in recent weeks. They actually went into their game against the Chargers last week tied for the fewest points allowed per game, and then they just completely lost control in the second half against the Chargers, giving up 21 unanswered points in a devastating loss.

The Broncos have played aboveboard all season long, but can they gut out a win on the road against one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league? The Broncos and Bengals have both been brutal this season in one-score games. Something’s gotta give.

Prediction: Bengals win 27-23