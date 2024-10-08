2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6 games
Thursday Night Football, October 10th, San Francisco 49ers (2-3) @ Seattle Seahawks (3-2)
Both the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks had clunkers in Week 5. The 49ers lost a tight divisional matchup to the Arizona Cardinals, and with the Niners not being nearly as stout on defense this year, they not only feel like an average team, but are also again dealing with injuries.
Can San Francisco make it back to the NFC Championship Game at least? It doesn't appear that way, and with this team clearly still being in a win-now mode, I would not be shocked to see them buying at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline. They may have no choice, as QB Brock Purdy is still on his rookie deal, so they have to get the most out of that until his huge future extension eventually kicks in a couple of years down the road. This is a crucial game for San Fran.
The Seattle Seahawks lost by nine points to Daniel Jones and the New York Giants, and no matter how you slice it, this was an embarrassing performance from the Seahawks, who many led us to believe were a contending team. They're far from it. With good-not-great QB play from Geno Smith and a rookie head coach, Seattle is again likely headed toward another nine-win season.
However, they did get out to a 3-0 start, so losing two games still has them over .500. This game is at home for the Seahawks, so they have that advantage going for them. This is hard for me to pick. It truly feels like a coin-flip.
But at the end of the day, the San Francisco 49ers have better QB play and a better a more reliable coaching staff. That does not always indicate a winner in the NFL, but for this Week 6 game, it will. Give me the 49ers to get back on track in Week 6 against the reeling Seahawks.