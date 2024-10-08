2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6 games
Sunday, October 13th, Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) @ Chicago Bears (3-2)
The Jacksonville Jaguars finally showed some signs of life in Week 5 at home and got a very impressive win against Joe Flacco and the Indianapolis Colts. Flacco is somehow still balling even at 56 years old, but this is Anthony Richardons' team, so in my opinion, as soon as he's healthy, he'll be back in the lineup.
But back to the Jaguars; their schedule does ease up at all, as they travel to Chicago to face the Bears, who have been lockdown at home and are coming off of Caleb Williams' best NFL performance. The rookie Williams may be arriving before our eyes, and with the Bears' also having a top defense in the NFL, this game could get out of hand quickly.
However, even with the Jaguars being 1-4, I do trust their coaching staff to have the team ready to go in Week 6 even in this hostile environment. You also have to figure that some of these Jaguars' coaches are coaching for their jobs in the coming weeks.
If the Jags can't start stacking some wins, they could be sellers at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline, so this game may be closer than we think at the moment. I am very interested to see how this Jaguars' offense will play against a stout Bears' defense. If Trevor Lawrence can move the ball on this unit, the Jags may escape with a victory.
But at the end of the day, the Chicago Bears are the better team here and will win.
Prediction: Bears win 27-20
Sunday, October 13th, Arizona Cardinals (2-3) @ Green Bay Packers (3-2)
The Arizona Cardinals are indeed better than originally thought, and I'm here to say I told you so. The Cardinals won a crucial NFC West division matchup in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers but may have a tougher test in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers.
The Cardinals are still a year away from being a viable playoff-caliber team, so while they will lose this game, they'll keep it close.