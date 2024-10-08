2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6 games
Sunday, October 13th, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) @ New Orleans Saints (2-3)
The New Orleans Saints play on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs and my guess is that they will enter this Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 2-3, which would be their third loss in a row. The Saints raced out to a 2-0 start and seemed to be atop the NFL world, but have since returned to earth and have lost two in a row.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a high-stakes game in Week 5 in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons, and that game truly could have gone the other way, so that wasn’t some embarrassing loss from the Bucs. The Buccaneers are the better team; they have the better QB and better head coach.
The Saints do get this game at home, but I see the Buccaneers bouncing back and taking care of business in Week 6, improving to 4-2 and continuing their case to win the NFC South yet again.
Prediction: Buccaneers win 27-24
Sunday, October 13th, Cleveland Browns (1-4) @ Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)
Oh man, you just have to wonder how much longer the Cleveland Browns can keep this up with Deshaun Watson. It’s not been pretty and I am not sure keeping Watson out there is going to change anything. He’s been atrocious during his Browns’ tenure, and the team seems to be collapsing. I would not be surprised if the Browns did make the move to bench Watson for Jameis Winston, and Watson’s fully guaranteed contract really should not play a factor here.
Watson is unplayable, and if the Browns have any chance of salvaging their season, they must beat the Eagles and must bench Deshaun Watson. Philly is coming off of a much-needed bye week and also have huge questions at the QB position.
Jalen Hurts has been horrible, frankly, since the start of the 2023 NFL Season. He’s been inefficient as a passer, but his head coach, Nick Sirianni, isn’t doing himself any favors. The Eagles may be closer to imploding if they lose to the Browns, but they’ll be able to defend their home turf.