2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6 games
Sunday, October 13th, Washington Commanders (4-1) @ Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
I love what the Washington Commanders have done thus far. They’re 4-1 on the season and are watching their QB Jayden Daniels establish himself already as a rookie. However, they have a huge test in front of them when they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens, who have won three in a row after starting 0-2.
It’s no secret that the Ravens are more established than the Commanders currently are, so while Washington has had a sensational start to the 2024 NFL Season, they’re going to eat some humble pie in Week 6 and get blown out. That isn’t an indictment on Washington, though, that’s just how this game is shaping up thus far.
Prediction: Ravens win 27-9
Sunday, October 13th, Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) @ Denver Broncos (3-2)
The Los Angeles Chargers had their bye in Week 5 and should come into this game a lot healthier than they were after their Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers lost two-straight games in Week 3 and Week 4 after winning two-straight to begin the 2024 NFL Season. Starting QB Justin Herbert hasn’t yet thrown for 200 yards in a game, and LA seems to be hellbent on running the snot out of the football.
They aren’t going to be a threat this year and simply need a ton of roster talent to contend in the AFC. Jim Harbaugh and his coaching staff is probably the right staff to get this franchise back on track, but only time will tell there.
The Denver Broncos come off of three-straight wins and perhaps surprisingly sit at 3-2 with their second home game in a row. They field a top-2 defense and a rookie QB who has had a passer rating approaching 90 over the last three games. Bo Nix seems to be figuring things out as time goes on.
Denver beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, and Las Vegas Raiders in Weeks 3-5. Can they notch their fourth win a row? Well, Sean Payton has historically won nearly 75% of his October games as a head coach, so Denver is due for yet another win. Give me the Broncos to keep this momentum going.