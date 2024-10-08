2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6 games
Sunday, October 13th, Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) @ Las Vegas Raiders (2-3)
Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders are sub-par football teams primarily because of their quarterbacks. Justin Fields is doing his best “2022 Daniel Jones” impression for the Steelers, but some of the same issues that plagued Fields during his time in Chicago are still with him.
The Steelers are not a legitimate team with Fields under center, and that would remain the same with Russell Wilson under center as well. As of now, it’s not clear if Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell will start for the Raiders, but no matter who starts, Pittsburgh is just too suffocating on the defensive side of the ball and are going to run away with this victory. Unless this is just a typical upset, I don’t see how Vegas wins this one.
Prediction: Steelers win 26-13
Sunday, October 13th, Detroit Lions (3-1) @ Dallas Cowboys (3-2)
The Detroit Lions are 3-1 and were on their bye week in Week 5. Their first game off the bye is against the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas in Week 6. This may end up being one of the highest-scoring games of the weekend. I definitely trust the Lions coming out of the bye; they’ll be healthier and are a well-coached team overall with stability at the QB position.
The Cowboys come off of a huge Week 5 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Sunday Night Game in Pittsburgh that spilled into Monday because of weather delays. From top to bottom, the Detroit Lions are a better football team if you ask me.
Coming out of the bye week, I expect the Detroit Lions to earn a solid win over the Dallas Cowboys, which would improve them to 4-1 and drop the Cowboys to 3-3, where more questions would then arise about Dallas.
Even though Dallas earned that huge win in Week 5, that does not make them immune from losing yet another game at home.