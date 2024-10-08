2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6 games
Sunday, October 13th, Atlanta Falcons (3-2) @ Carolina Panthers (1-4)
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of quite the dramatic overtime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now sit at 3-2 on the season. The defense could definitely be playing better, especially with some of the names they have on that side, but Kirk Cousins and the offense are beginning to piece things together. Whoever Cousins plays for, he produces. He’s not going to lead any team on some sort of deep playoff run, but the Falcons winning a modest 10 games in 2024 and perhaps winning the NFC South is not out of the realm of possibility.
They play the Carolina Panthers who have been staring Andy Dalton the past few weeks. Bryce Young was benched after just two games, and it’s hard to see how the Panthers continue on with the Young era. He may end up getting a few more starts near the end of the season, but he’s not even good enough for the new coaching staff to get a gauge on what players they want to keep around.
Even with Andy Dalton starting, the Panthers just are not as good as the Falcons.
Prediction: Falcons win 35-20
Sunday, October 13th, Cincinnati Bengals (1-4) @ New York Giants (2-3)
The Cincinnati Bengals are not a good football team; let’s not overthink this. Their defense cannot stop a nosebleed and has this team at 1-4. Joe Burrow and the offense are actually playing some of their most efficient football they ever have. Well, the frisky New York Giants are coming off of a crucial Week win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The G-Men may not be as much of a disaster as some thought they would be entering the 2024 NFL Season. This game is also at home for the Giants, and with them having the chance to get to .500 and earn their second-straight win, I would not be shocked if the Giants won this game. Could the Bengals seriously drop to 1-5 on the 2024 NFL Season?