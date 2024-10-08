2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6 games
Monday Night Football, October 14th, Buffalo Bills (3-2) @ New York Jets (2-3)
What a week to forget for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, two teams that are both riding two-game losing streaks and who look empty. The Bills were getting routed by the Houston Texans in Week 5 but did manage to fight back and tie the game. Some late-game mismanagement gave the Texans one last shot in regulation, and they took care of business.
Buffalo does this a few times a year; they'll look like a weak, spineless, sloppy football team a few times a year. And in typical Bills fashion, they rally the troops and usually win convincingly the next week. Josh Allen played horribly in Week 5 and the entire Bills' team surely has to be besides themselves now after two-straight ugly, awful losses.
These types of performances we see in the Josh Allen/Sean McDermott era prove why this team is never going to win a Super Bowl unless something major changes, and I am not sure McDermott is going to keep his job for much longer if Buffalo keeps choking when the playoffs arrive,
The New York Jets lost against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 and are probably now going to make an even bigger push for Davante Adams. Who knows, by the time this article goes up, the Jets may have already pulled the trade off. Getting Adams does not fix their poor head coach performances and poor coaching from Nathaniel Hackett.
I'd also take it a step further and say that Aaron Rodgers does seem declined a bit, so with some question marks at coach and QB, the Jets are a weak team to say the least. They do get this game at home, but Buffalo is more talented and better coached from top to bottom.
It would shock me to see Buffalo lose three-straight games, and even with the Jets hosting this on, the Bills will end up victorious.