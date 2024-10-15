2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7 games
Carolina Panthers (1-5) @ Washington Commanders (4-2)
Sunday, October 20, 3:05 PM ET
Through the first month-and-a-half of the season, the Carolina Panthers are who we thought they were. They are one of the worst teams in the league right now and we’re about to see them potentially start selling off pieces at the NFL trade deadline.
The most valuable to them right now is probably wide receiver Diontae Johnson, whose value has climbed in recent weeks since the Panthers made the quarterback change from former #1 overall pick Bryce Young to veteran Andy Dalton. While Dalton has stabilized the offense a bit, he hasn’t done enough to keep the Panthers truly competitive in the NFC South, where the Bucs and Falcons are kind of running away with things right now.
Now, they’ve got to go on the road against the Washington Commanders and take on one of the most talented rookie quarterbacks in the league – Jayden Daniels.
The Commanders had been one of the hottest teams in the NFL heading into Week 6, but getting a win against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens is a very tall order and not easily accomplished by even the best of the best in the NFL.
The Ravens were a great test for Daniels and the Commanders, and I honestly thought watching the game that they really held their own, even making things interesting late. The Commanders will have to tighten things up defensively after getting a little exposed and giving up 30 points to the Ravens, but that Washington offense is going to be too much for the Panthers to deal with, regardless.
The Commanders are early 7.5-point favorites at home and I think they are going to cover that.
Prediction: Commanders win 30-20