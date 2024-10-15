2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7 games
Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) @ San Francisco 49ers (3-2)
Sunday, October 20, 3:25 PM ET
What we have here is a classic case of the unstoppable force meeting the immovable object.
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off of a bye week, but they are playing in San Francisco. The 49ers are coming off of a big win in Week 6, but they also have some extra time before this matchup against Kansas City because they played – and won – on Thursday night.
I said it a couple of times earlier about having the “matchups of the week” or “games of the week” but this Week 7 slate is truly loaded up, isn’t it? There are great games all over the place, and we haven’t even gotten to some of the exciting stuff coming Monday…
Because the Chiefs are coming off of a bye week, my immediate gut says to pick the Chiefs straight up in this game, but we know the 49ers are going to get up for this like none other. And having the bit of extra time after playing on Thursday is bigger than people realize.
Both of these teams have been dealing with significant injuries throughout the course of the season. The Chiefs are dealing with so many skill position players offensively missing, and ultimately, I think that is what could end up costing them in this game.
But what can we really expect here? I think we can expect this game to come down to the final possession and we know no matter who Patrick Mahomes has to throw the ball to, he’s going to keep his team in the game and give them a chance to win it. The 49ers are just the next in a long line of teams that could suffer the same fate.
Give the Chiefs a good game, the officials make a crucial mistake at the worst possible time, and the Chiefs find a way to win. This is yet another of the toss-up games for Vegas in Week 7 as the 49ers are just 1.5-point favorites at home. Even with the Chiefs coming off of a bye week, I’m super tempted to take San Francisco in this game because they may have more of their guys actually available.
This could potentially be our Super Bowl preview yet again.
Prediction: 49ers win 25-24