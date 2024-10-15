2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7 games
New York Jets (2-4) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
Sunday, October 20, 8:20 PM ET
The Pittsburgh Steelers keep on doing what the Pittsburgh Steelers always do, don’t they? They play great defense, create opportunities for the offense, and the offense finds a way to take advantage of those opportunities.
Although, the Steelers had a little more than just an opportunistic offense against the Raiders as they put up 32 points, ran for over 180 yards, and forced three turnovers. This is going to be a fascinating game because the Steelers are now going to have to take on a Jets team that is going to make life tough on Justin Fields.
Fields has done his part so far this season to keep a tight hold on that starting quarterback job. The Steelers are obviously having team success with a 4-2 record so far, and Fields has brought a dynamic element to the offense with his ability to run, which was huge against the Raiders in Week 6. I don’t even know if we can legitimately say that Russell Wilson is “looming” at this point, or that Fields is on a short leash. It seems to be his job for the year.
He’s going to get a great test in Week 7 with a New York Jets defense that is going to certainly still be taking the firing of Robert Saleh personally.
This doesn’t feel like a matchup that is completely out of reach for the New York Jets, and at some point, you expect this team to really rally around the interim head coach. It happens pretty much every year at some point when coaches get fired during the season.
But the Jets didn’t have that in their first game under Jeff Ulbrich, even though they played a really good Buffalo Bills team tough in Week 6 on Monday night.
This is going to be a bit tougher of a task overall for the Jets, to go on the road and take one from one of the top defenses in the NFL. I have a feeling this one is going to be low-scoring, and the low-scoring games are going to favor the Steelers at home.
Prediction: Steelers win 20-16