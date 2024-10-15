2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7 games
Baltimore Ravens (4-2) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2)
Monday, October 21, 8:15 PM ET
Alright, for the 19th time in this post, I’m going to say there might be another contender for NFL Game of the Week right here. But we’ve got to wait until Monday night to see it.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the best all-around offenses in the NFL right now and the Baltimore Ravens are absolutely rolling, winning their last four games in a row after starting with two disappointing losses.
Let’s start by talking about the Bucs a little bit because I don’t think it’s unfair or a hot take to say that Baker Mayfield is playing at an MVP level right now. He leads the NFL with 14 total touchdown passes and his top two receivers – Mike Evans and Chris Godwin – have five touchdown catches apiece.
The Bucs just laid down 51 points against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, and we know that this offense is for real. Heck, we know this team is for real. They went into Detroit and got a win. Think about that…
The Bucs are a legitimate contender in the NFC right now but they might be a bit susceptible defensively in this game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are kind of just clicking on all cylinders right now and they have arguably the biggest difference-maker in the entire league in Lamar Jackson at quarterback.
Baltimore has played well enough over the last month that they are actually 3.5-point favorites on the road early this week. We’ll see if that line moves at all as the week goes along, but that speaks volumes to how good Baltimore is when the Bucs just dropped 51 points and have looked good almost all year.
I don’t think playing in Tampa Bay is a huge advantage here for the Bucs because the Ravens don’t really have a disadvantage playing on the road with how well they run the ball. My gut is telling me to rock with Baltimore this week.
Prediction: Ravens win 27-24