2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7 games
New England Patriots (1-5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)
Sunday, October 20, 9:30 AM ET (played in London)
Here you go, London! Here’s an NFL game! We promise, it’s an NFL game.
Wow, the good folks of London are really getting the best of the best, aren’t they? At least there is hope for a bit of a shootout here as you’ve got a former #1 overall pick at quarterback (Trevor Lawrence) matching up against this year’s #3 overall pick (Drake Maye).
The Patriots’ offense showed some signs of life with Maye under center but these are two of the worst teams in the NFL. Even Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was saying after his team’s loss on Sunday that a culture change is needed in Jacksonville.
There are issues for that franchise that are so deeply rooted, it’s not even worth cracking jokes about anymore. You just have to feel bad for them at this point. The Jaguars looked like they were one of the best up-and-coming teams in the league just a couple of seasons ago, but things have completely taken a turn for the worst.
The Patriots at least know they are rebuilding, and are in evaluation mode right now. The goal of the rest of this season is to make sure to see growth from Drake Maye, and along with that I think you can expect a little bit of winning.
How big of an advantage is it going to be for the Jaguars to have just played in an overseas game? Does that even matter for this team right now? The oddsmakers have them as 5.5-point favorites playing at “home” in Wembley Stadium. I’ll give the edge to the Jags here but I don’t know that they’re going to cover and I don’t even feel great about them winning.
Prediction: Jaguars win 26-24