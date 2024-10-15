2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7 games
Tennessee Titans (1-4) @ Buffalo Bills (4-2)
Sunday, October 20, 1:00 PM ET
On a given week, I think there’s actually a chance we might be able to start buying into the Titans a little bit as the season goes along. But going into Buffalo is not a recipe for success for this team right now.
Although they were playing against the Colts, who didn’t have star running back Jonathan Taylor, the Titans hung in there coming off of their bye week and only lost by three points. Will Levis is just still such a work in progress, if you want to even call him that.
He threw for 95 yards against the Colts and while every box score tells a story, ball security continues to be a bit of an issue for Levis. Going up against one of the best teams in the AFC is not really a recipe for success for this Titans team.
The Buffalo Bills went on the road in Week 6 and got themselves a tough win against the New York Jets, who had their backs up against the wall. And they got the win without James Cook in the lineup.
Rookie running back Ray Davis came in and did an absolutely outstanding job in place of the injured Cook, and the Bills continued to prove what makes them such a major threat in the AFC despite the fact that they lost so many key pieces in the offseason.
Josh Allen can will this team to victory.
Prediction: Bills win 27-16